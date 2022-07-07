ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,768. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

