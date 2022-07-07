Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.2% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1,409.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.05 on Thursday, hitting $387.88. 7,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

