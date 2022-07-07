AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) by 266.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240,741 shares during the quarter. CSI Compressco comprises about 1.1% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned 1.21% of CSI Compressco worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCLP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 57,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,478. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

