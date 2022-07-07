AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $92.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 43.1% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $92,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

