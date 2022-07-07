AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,208 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 78,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.58. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.74. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

