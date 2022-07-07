AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 192,605 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,947. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

