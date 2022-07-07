Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

