Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,473 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

