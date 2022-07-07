Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.