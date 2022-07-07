Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

LIN opened at $274.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.94 and a 200-day moving average of $312.05. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.83 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

