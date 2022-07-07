Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $185.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

