Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.47.

PepsiCo stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.78 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

