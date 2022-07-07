Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.43.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $293.76 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.47 and its 200 day moving average is $334.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

