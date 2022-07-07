Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

