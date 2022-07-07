Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.26. 8,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average of $253.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

