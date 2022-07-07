Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.90

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.90 and traded as low as $15.70. Air T shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 2,252 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Air T alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.