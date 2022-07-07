Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $42.63

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.63, but opened at $44.55. Alcoa shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 67,153 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on AA shares. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

