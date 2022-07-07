Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $172.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

NYSE BABA opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $216.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

