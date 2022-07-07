Alliance Global Partners Lowers Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Price Target to C$0.40

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

