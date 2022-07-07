Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 309,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,238,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Get Alphamin Resources alerts:

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.