Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned about 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 143,567 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,187. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

