Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

