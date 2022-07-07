AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 11.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,201,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,338,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

