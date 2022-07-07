Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 521 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.0% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $387.07. 12,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,978. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.33. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

