American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 0.3%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 1,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 5,891.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

