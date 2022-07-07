American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMSC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $4.84 on Monday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.32.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

