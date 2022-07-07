American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $258.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.23. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

