Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of COLD opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

