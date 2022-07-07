Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 338090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$199.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 20,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$27,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,020.21.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

