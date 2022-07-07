Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $233.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $228.83 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.28 and a 200-day moving average of $285.05. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

