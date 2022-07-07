Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 5,470 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $58,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,872. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 209,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

