Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marathon Digital (MARA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA):

6/28/2022 – Marathon Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $54.00 to $20.00.

6/24/2022 – Marathon Digital is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Marathon Digital was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

6/3/2022 – Marathon Digital is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Marathon Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Marathon Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $54.00 to $66.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $600.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Tobam lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

