Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price at $51.67

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $26.58 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4368 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

About IGM Financial (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.