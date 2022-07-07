Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) PT at GBX 1,412.86

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,377.86 ($16.69).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGRO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,545 ($18.71) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.14) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.89) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO opened at GBX 999.20 ($12.10) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,077.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,237.36. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 946.80 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market cap of £12.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.46.

In related news, insider Mary Barnard acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.24) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,331.86). Also, insider Andy Harrison acquired 40,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.96) per share, with a total value of £397,166.12 ($480,947.11).

SEGRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.