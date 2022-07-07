Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 514

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 514 ($6.22).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.08) to GBX 575 ($6.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.09) to GBX 323 ($3.91) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 238 ($2.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.83. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 218.20 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($6.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.33.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £27,720 ($33,567.45).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

