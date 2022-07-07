Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $95.79

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on U shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,537,000 after buying an additional 350,006 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 888.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.