Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Price Target at C$68.36

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$45.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.91. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.26 and a twelve month high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$389.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total value of C$894,293.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,895,099.96.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.