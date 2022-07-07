Analysts’ Upgrades for July 7th (AAVVF, ABTX, ADVM, AMG, AU, BG, BRT, CARE, CBRE, DE)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 7th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $106.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $340.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $435.00.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.70.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

