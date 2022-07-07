Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ADRZY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($62.50) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Andritz has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

