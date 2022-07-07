Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,176.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $302,778.92 and approximately $116,176.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00260626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00043518 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008669 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.