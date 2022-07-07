Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Teri A. Little Sells 15,000 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.56. 5,731,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,198. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $263,732,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

