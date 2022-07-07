Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC owned about 0.19% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,075,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director David Lamond bought 33,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $109,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,077,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,711.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 32,380 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $125,634.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,307,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,880 shares of company stock worth $336,484 and sold 6,506 shares worth $19,323. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

