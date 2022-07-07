Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.80. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 242,623 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 81.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

