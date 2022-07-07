Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $2.99. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 1,571,803 shares changing hands.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $422.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.45.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 847,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 658,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

