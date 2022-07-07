ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 9%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products.

