Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $22,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,528,327.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $21,760.00.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 400,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.