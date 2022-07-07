Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $22,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,528,327.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $21,760.00.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 400,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.