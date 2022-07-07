Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Raised by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 0.8% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bell Bank owned 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

