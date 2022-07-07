Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARNGF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

