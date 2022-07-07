Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Down 2.8%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARLUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aristocrat Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aristocrat Leisure in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

