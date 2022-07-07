Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. 525,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,515,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

